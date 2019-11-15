Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

HCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.83.

TSE HCG traded up C$0.30 on Thursday, reaching C$35.20. The company had a trading volume of 643,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,668. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.77.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

