Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hologic to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.30.
NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $46.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 72,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 708,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 363,053 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 317,614 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
