Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hologic to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $46.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 72,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 708,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 363,053 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 317,614 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.