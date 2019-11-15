Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter.

Shares of HOLI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. 3,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,026. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $939.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

HOLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

