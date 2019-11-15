Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) (OTCMKTS:HLND) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) (OTCMKTS:HLND)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39, approximately 17,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 20,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

About Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) (OTCMKTS:HLND)

Highlands Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Highlands Union Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local government unit customers in Virginia. It accepts various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

