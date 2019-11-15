Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Short Interest Update

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hi-Crush from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Hi-Crush currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE HCR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 1,928,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,312. Hi-Crush has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hi-Crush had a negative net margin of 59.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $172.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Hi-Crush’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hi-Crush will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

