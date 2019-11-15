Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE HPE opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,526 shares of company stock worth $8,284,389 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.