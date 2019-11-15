Heroux Devtek’s (HRX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HRX. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$18.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heroux Devtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.08.

Shares of TSE HRX traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.97. 15,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,020. Heroux Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$11.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $671.61 million and a PE ratio of 21.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.55.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

