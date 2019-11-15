Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29), reports. The business had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.40 million.

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at C$1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.40. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$14.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.73.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, or acquiring noninvasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit associated with a mild to moderate traumatic brain injury.

