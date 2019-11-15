HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,700 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 750,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 98.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. 106,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.64.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

