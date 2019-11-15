HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $181,600.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. 6,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,494. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.43 million, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

