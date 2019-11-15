Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. 24,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $329.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

