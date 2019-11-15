Head to Head Analysis: American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) & Polaris Industries (OTCMKTS:PII)

American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) and Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Polaris Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of American Defense Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Polaris Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Defense Systems and Polaris Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Defense Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Polaris Industries 0 4 8 1 2.77

Polaris Industries has a consensus price target of $110.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Polaris Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Polaris Industries is more favorable than American Defense Systems.

Volatility and Risk

American Defense Systems has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polaris Industries has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Polaris Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Defense Systems does not pay a dividend. Polaris Industries pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Defense Systems and Polaris Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Polaris Industries $6.08 billion 1.02 $335.25 million $6.56 15.39

Polaris Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Defense Systems.

Profitability

This table compares American Defense Systems and Polaris Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A Polaris Industries 4.74% 42.27% 9.00%

Summary

Polaris Industries beats American Defense Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Defense Systems

American Defense Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets. The company also provides portable transparent ballistic shield, a bullet-resistant transparent mobile shield; heated ballistic ship windows; and hardware products, such as hinges, rotary and slam latches, combat locks, and egress windows. Its armor solutions for construction equipment, and tactical and non-tactical transport vehicles are designed to protect their occupants from landmines, hostile fire, and improvised explosive devices. In addition, the company offers engineering and consulting services; and develops and installs detention and security hardware, entry control and monitoring systems, intrusion detection systems, and security glass. Its products are used in transport and fighting vehicles, construction equipment, sea craft, and various fixed structures, which require ballistic and blast attenuation. American Defense Systems, Inc. serves various branches of the United States military, including the United States Department of Defense; and other United States government, law enforcement, and correctional agencies, as well as private sector customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lillington, North Carolina.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats. It also produces or supplies various replacement parts and accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil for ORVs; snowmobile accessories, which comprise covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, including e saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers recreational apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; off-road Jeep and truck accessories; and pontoon, deck, bowrider, cruiser, and fishing boats. The company markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson, and Striper brands. It provides its products through a network of dealers and distributors, as well as through online; and aftermarket parts and accessories through 93 brick-and-mortar 4 Wheel Parts retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

