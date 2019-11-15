HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 million, a P/E ratio of 231.00 and a beta of 1.84.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 397,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181,401 shares during the period. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).
