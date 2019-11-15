HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $4.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 million, a P/E ratio of 231.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. Analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 168.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 397,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181,401 shares during the period. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

