HC Wainwright Cuts Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Price Target to $2.00

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPCN. ValuEngine downgraded Lipocine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lipocine from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday.

Lipocine stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.57. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the second quarter worth $27,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

