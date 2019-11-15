HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) EVP Patrick F. Busch Acquires 13,228 Shares

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 13,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $228,844.40.

NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,068. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

