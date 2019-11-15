Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €52.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 45.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €105.78 ($123.00).

Get zooplus alerts:

ZO1 traded down €2.50 ($2.91) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €95.00 ($110.47). The stock had a trading volume of 54,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a market cap of $742.90 million and a P/E ratio of -260.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of €105.42 and a 200 day moving average of €110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.36. zooplus has a 1 year low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 1 year high of €149.50 ($173.84).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.