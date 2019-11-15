Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.93. 71,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $61.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Brion S. Johnson sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $200,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,622.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 24,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $1,464,509.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,740,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,405. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

