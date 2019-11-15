Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter.

Harte Hanks stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

In related news, Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia purchased 35,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $102,905.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

HHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harte Hanks in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

