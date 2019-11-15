Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Trading Down 7.1%

Harte Gold Corp (TSE:HRT) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 356,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 541,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.82 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Harte Gold Corp will post -0.0104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 549 contiguous mining claims and 4 mining leases covering an area of approximately 79,355 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

