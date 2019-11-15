Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Trading Down 7.1%

Harte Gold Corp (TSE:HRT) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 356,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 541,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.82 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Harte Gold Corp will post -0.0104 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harte Gold (TSE:HRT)

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 549 contiguous mining claims and 4 mining leases covering an area of approximately 79,355 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

