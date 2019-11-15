Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Sells $30,875.00 in Stock

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $30,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 797,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HROW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,317. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 51.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HROW. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on Harrow Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 273.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 315,209 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth about $2,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

