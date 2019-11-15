Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.43.

HARP opened at $13.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $17.85.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $80,049.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,348,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 201,237 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

