Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $65,000 in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,615 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 96.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 57.1% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 70.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. 2,816,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,629,954. CBS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The media conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. CBS had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $64.00 price objective on shares of CBS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CBS from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CBS from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

