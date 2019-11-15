Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $32,000 in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 195.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,552,000 after purchasing an additional 552,548 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 176,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.54. 153,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,411. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $102.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,572 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

