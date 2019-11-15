Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 79.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $4,057,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 318,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

CBRE traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 452,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

