Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Shares in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Masco by 21.2% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $767,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 42.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 31.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Masco by 43.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,670 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 139,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,622. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

