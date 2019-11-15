Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLAG. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.72 ($39.21).

Shares of HLAG stock traded up €4.50 ($5.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €77.80 ($90.47). The stock had a trading volume of 50,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.51. Hapag-Lloyd has a one year low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a one year high of €72.10 ($83.84). The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion and a PE ratio of 48.38.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

