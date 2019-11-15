Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 205,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.