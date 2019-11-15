Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.03

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 1,911.50 ($24.98), with a volume of 632613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,907.50 ($24.92).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,714.50 ($22.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,897.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,923.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81.

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

