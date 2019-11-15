Halma (LON:HLMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.03

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 1,911.50 ($24.98), with a volume of 632613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,907.50 ($24.92).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,714.50 ($22.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,897.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,923.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

