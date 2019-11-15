Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.19.
Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.41.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
