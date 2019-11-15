Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,260,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,506,759,000 after acquiring an additional 210,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,178,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $640,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887,699 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,928,402 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $600,813,000 after purchasing an additional 773,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $536,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,777 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

