Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s share price traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, 3,351,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,753,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 243.25% and a negative net margin of 780.75%.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

