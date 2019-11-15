GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.50, approximately 5,982,521 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 2,973,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

GRUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Richman purchased 3,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,390.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $268,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,007,000 after acquiring an additional 612,970 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,082,000 after acquiring an additional 865,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at about $214,636,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

