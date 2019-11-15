Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 862,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 369% from the previous session’s volume of 183,932 shares.The stock last traded at $24.97 and had previously closed at $21.73.

The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Griffon had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Griffon’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFF. ValuEngine raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at $3,375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Griffon by 17.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 182,743 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Griffon by 1,753.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,888,000 after acquiring an additional 169,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Griffon by 25.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

