Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 31541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 38.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Griffon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 21.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 19.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 16.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 24.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

