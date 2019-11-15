Greggs (LON:GRG) Given “Reduce” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.04) to GBX 1,760 ($23.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,991.43 ($26.02).

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,058 ($26.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,860.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,064.06. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,496 ($32.61).

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.57), for a total value of £21,539.76 ($28,145.51).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

