GreenVision Acquisition Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (TBA)

GreenVision Acquisition (TBA) expects to raise $50 million in an IPO on Tuesday, November 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $62.5 million.

I-Bankers Securities Inc. acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

GreenVision Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although we intend to focus our search on target businesses operating in China, and other regions in Asia and North America in the life sciences and healthcare industries. “.

GreenVision Acquisition was founded in 2019 and has 0 employees. The company is located at No. 10-37C, Lane One, Weifang West Road, Pudong District, Shanghai 200122 China and can be reached via phone at 8621-5888 2320.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.