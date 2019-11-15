Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Insider Douglas W. Marrs Sells 1,250 Shares

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $76,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,243. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $880.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $54.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

