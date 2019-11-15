Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $4.26 Million in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 35.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in South State by 5,404.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

In other news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Roquemore sold 4,791 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $364,834.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,590,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens raised South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on South State from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,045. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. South State Corp has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $83.64.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.