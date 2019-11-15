Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGM traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.01. 112,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,455. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOGM. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.20.

In related news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

