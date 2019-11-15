Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at $14,995,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 414.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after buying an additional 191,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after buying an additional 105,911 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 572,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after buying an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,631,000 after buying an additional 86,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 7,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,577. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $64.91.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.65%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,580 shares of company stock worth $1,397,737. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

