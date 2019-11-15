Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. ValuEngine cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price target on Irhythm Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.69. 11,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $98.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.