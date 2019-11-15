Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 156,499 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,499 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LAUR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 51,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,914. Laureate Education Inc has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -563.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.
In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $250,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,015,200 shares of company stock worth $267,775,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
LAUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
