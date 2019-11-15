Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 156,499 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,499 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAUR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 51,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,914. Laureate Education Inc has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -563.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $250,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,015,200 shares of company stock worth $267,775,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

