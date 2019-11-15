Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 37.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 19.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,417,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 18.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,563,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $632.06 on Friday. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $614.81 and a 12 month high of $756.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $647.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $691.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34. Graham had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $738.82 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

