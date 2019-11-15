Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. 1,618,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.45. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo bought 16,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.42 per share, with a total value of $398,778.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,978.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 737,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,282.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 86,643 shares of company stock worth $2,129,634. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,240,000 after buying an additional 525,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,409,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 73,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 1,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,110 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.