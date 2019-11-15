Goldman Sachs Group Lowers B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 425

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price objective lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BME has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.61) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 427.23 ($5.58).

Shares of LON BME traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 377.80 ($4.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 372.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 362.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 402.50 ($5.26).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

