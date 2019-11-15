Goldman Sachs Group Increases Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 736

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 679 ($8.87) to GBX 736 ($9.62) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Investec cut shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 597.60 ($7.81).

MGGT stock opened at GBX 632.20 ($8.26) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 621.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 574.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 646.60 ($8.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

