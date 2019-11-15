Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,695

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.02) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SN. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.70) to GBX 1,711 ($22.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew to GBX 2,185 ($28.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price (down from GBX 1,830 ($23.91)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,710.38 ($22.35).

SN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,654.50 ($21.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,777.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,770.72. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11). The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76.

In other news, insider Virginia Bottomley purchased 201 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, with a total value of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

