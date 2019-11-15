Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €69.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.20 ($63.02) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.80 ($63.72) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.28 ($60.79).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €50.37 ($58.57) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €46.48.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

