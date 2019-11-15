GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0008

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. GoldFund has a market cap of $123,645.00 and $369.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. In the last week, GoldFund has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005243 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000564 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,616,974 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

