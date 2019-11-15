Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 574,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 169,448 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $5,447,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. 340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $67.43.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.