Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.52. Godaddy posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Godaddy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 449 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $28,224.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,451.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 926 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $58,745.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,381. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Godaddy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,369,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,096,000 after acquiring an additional 436,616 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 129,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,660,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,770,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 3,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,877 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.71. 773,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.48, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

